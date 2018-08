A Wigan man has been charged with attempted murder.

Anthony John Sherburn, 36, of Darlington Street East, has been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday)

Shortly after 2.10am on Thursday police were called to Bryham Street in Wigan after a woman had been found unconscious nearby.

The woman remains in hospital in a critical condition.