Wigan man cut from car after crashing into garden wall

Firefighters had to free a man from his vehicle after he ploughed into a garden wall.

Firefighters from Wigan station were called to reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Springfield Road at around 2.30am today (Saturday, February 24).

On arrival they found a black car has crashed into a garden wall. The impact was so forceful that it had sent bricks from the wall flying through the window of the house.

Firefighters used electric cutting equipment to free the male driver from the roof of the car. His injuries were not thought to be serious but he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police and paramedics were also called to the incident, which lasted about an hour, and officers are working to establish the cause of the crash.