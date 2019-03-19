Wigan man faces string of child sex abuse charges

A Wigan man has been accused of a string of sex crimes against a girl - the first alleged to have happened when he himself was only 11.

Daniel McKeown faces 11 charges in all, including one of attempted rape, over a seven-year period.

They allege that he abused the same girl from the age of six until she was 13 when he was five years her senior.

The 22-year-old of Dunsdale Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield, made his first appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates this week.

The first eight charges are all allegations of intentional sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13 between August 2007 and August 2013.

The ninth is an accusation that he incited the girl to engage in sexual activity, the 10th is one of attempted rape and the 11th of sexual assault.

The bench declared the charges too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court and so McKeown was committed to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance before a judge on April 10.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.