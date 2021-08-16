Wigan man in 'revenge porn' guilty plea

Daniel Muirhead, 36, of Bryn Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a charge of disclosing a sexual image or film of a named woman without her consent in order to cause her distress on March 11.

He also admitted to sending a grossly offensive and upsetting email to another woman the following day, again in order to cause distress.

He was ordered to take part in a Building Better Relationships programme, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

A two-year restraining order was made against his having any contact with the revenge porn victim and he must pay £180 to the court and victim services.

Revenge pornography, is the act of sharing intimate pictures or videos of someone without their consent.