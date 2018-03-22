Wigan man's death sparks murder probe

A murder probe has been launched after the death of a man at a Wigan home.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was found by an ambulance crew at a house in Earl Street, Swinley, at 10.15pm on Wednesday and they in turn contacted police.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing and a Home Office post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Wednesday afternoon.

Forensic officers and detectives will remain at the scene while investigations continue.

Supt Gareth Parkin, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Whilst we have someone in custody, our thoughts are very much with this man’s family, particularly as we await the post-mortem results.

“The scene will remain in place for some time and I would urge anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 2289 of 21/03/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.