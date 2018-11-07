Wigan man's heartache at visa restrictions

A Wigan man has slammed UK immigration services for “cashing in” on couples visas after he paid thousands of pounds to be reunited with his Filipino husband.

Ryan Gore, 24, met husband Jan Castillo, 25, in 2016 during a holiday to Thailand and the Philippines.

The pair were introduced by mutual friends and experienced an instant “connection”, which soon developed into a serious relationship.

But despite the romance quickly blossoming, Ryan and Jan were unable to stay together due to the visa restrictions between the two countries - which left Ryan back in Wigan working six days a week to try and save the money to see his partner.

Over the past two years, Ryan has spent thousands of pounds flying to and from the Philippines to see Jan - who he finally married in an intimate service in August this year surrounded by Jan’s family.

After an agonising wait and spending more than £2,900 on a temporary visa alone, the couple was reunited at Manchester Airport this weekend.

“It’s been a very long and hard journey,” said Ryan. “He can only stay for two and a half years. Permanent residency will cost about £19,000 in total.

“I worked 409 hours last month. I have absolutely no social life and have lost a lot of friends because I can’t see anyone anymore.

“I can’t explain how hard it has been just to be with him and I know a lot of other people are in the same situation as me.

“Families are split up because they can’t afford the fees and they have to live on opposite sides of the world. Kids are growing up without one of their parents.

“The process is just so overwhelming and the only support there seems to be is online communities who support each other.”

The couple’s long-term plan is to open a hostel in the Philippines, where Ryans says the attitude towards same-sex couples are more open-minded. Ryan and Jan were wed - however - at the British embassy as the country, like many in Southeast Asia, has not legalised gay marriage.

“We will have to stay here for a while because the living wage is very poor there and I would never be able to afford to return here,” added Ryan, who is a support worker for young people with learning difficulties.

“If me and Jan did want to stay here it would cost at least so much.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. You have to raise so much cash to pay to be with the person you love.

“I completely understand that there has to be a fair system. There has to be some kind of control of the borders. But there should be another way of doing things without taking all of this cash from people.”