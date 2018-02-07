Wigan man tells of online bullying hell

A Wigan man has bravely spoken out about the devastating effects of bullying as part of a new campaign to challenge and stamp out cyber bullying.

Neil Sankey, 37 from Abram, is echoing Wigan Council’s calls for people to report online bullying as part of the anti-bullying campaign which is being launched to mark Greater Manchester Hate Crime Week which began yesterday.

The authority is also calling on social media sites to do more to help put a stop to online bullying.

Neil has spina bifida, a condition which affects the spine, and suffers with pain in his legs and feet and struggles to stand or walk.

He has described how the abusive comments he’s been faced with throughout his life have had a shattering impact on his life and mental health. He is also fearful that others will be faced with the same abuse over social media.

Neil said: “I have had physical and verbal abuse for most of my life. I have had hurtful comments and been told I can’t achieve because of my disability. I see comments online these days and it is frightening.

“I know what hurtful and nasty comments can do to you. It has had a profound effect on my mental health.”

After first qualifying as an engineer, for the last 15 years Neil has been working as a business admin officer for a supported employment team and has helped dozens of other people with disabilities find work.

Neil said: “I am so passionate about helping other people with disabilities overcome barriers and negative comments because I have been in their situation.

“I was told I won’t achieve anything. I was told I was ‘thick’ and there were things I couldn’t do but the comments don’t bother me now.

“I think of my life like a pack of cards – you’ve got to make the most of the hand you’ve been dealt and I have no plan of folding.

“People need to realise what the consequences of making these comments can be.

“When I was at school I was able to go home and lock myself away from the bullies. You can’t do that now with social media and it is dangerous.”

As part of its #BelieveImOnlyHuman campaign Wigan Council is calling on residents to report online bullying when they spot it and to challenge it.

The theme for this year’s Greater Manchester Hate Crime Week, February 5-11, is #NoBystanders and is encouraging people to report hate crime when they see it.

Local authorities and organisations across the region will be raising awareness and calling on people to make a promise to end hate crime. The promise will encourage people to take a stand, support victims, challenge the abuser and report the crime.

Donna Hall, chief executive of Wigan Council, said: “Hate crime of any kind has no place in our communities. We want our borough to be a welcoming and open place where people are happy to visit and can make it their home without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

“This year’s GM Hate Crime Week is all about not being a bystander to abuse, taking a stand and encouraging people to report hate crime when they see it.

“It is a perfect time to launch our anti-bullying campaign which focuses on cyber bullying. Malicious and hurtful comments posted online create fear and can do long-lasting damage to someone’s mental health.

“We are horrified at some of the comments we see on social media and it must be stopped.

“We are so grateful to Neil for speaking out and proud of him for standing up to the bullies and for turning his experiences into something positive which can inspire and help others.

“We are calling on people to report hate crime or cyber bullying when they see it instead of accepting it as part of our society and turning a blind eye to keyboard warriors.”

Activities across the region for GM Hate Crime Week include working with local youth groups to understand the importance of accepting people’s differences, information stalls borough-wide, working with partners including the police and health.

Be part of the conversation and pledge your support to the #BelieveImOnlyHuman campaign at www.wigan.gov.uk/believe

You can report instances of online abuse directly to social media channels or if you spot it on the council’s channels please report it through a direct Facebook or Twitter message.

Hate crime can be reported through a number of different channels – for more information about reporting it visit www.wigan.gov.uk and search for hate crime.