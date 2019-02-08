Wigan man who survived Nazi prisoner of war camp celebrates 100th birthday

A Wigan army veteran who survived three and a half years in a Nazi prisoner of war camp has celebrated his 100th birthday.

And where better for Jimmy Gallimore to enjoy a slap-up meal with family, friends and VIP guests than his son Howard’s town centre restaurant?

Jimmy Gallimore and son Howard with a birthday card from the Queen

Despite the traumas of his wartime experience - from which he eventually escaped with the help of a Polish family - the grandfather has enjoyed remarkable good health since, to the point that he is not on any medication as he enters his 11th decade.

Born in Parkgate on the Wirral, Jimmy came to live in Poolstock after the war with his Wigan-born wife Helen.

He had been drafted into the army at 19 when World War Two began and had served with the Cheshire Regiment for six months before he was captured and imprisoned in a labour camp in Poland. After his escape, Jimmy returned home to live with his parents who had set up a hotel in Blackpool.

It was here where he met the mother of his two children: Howard, 65, and Dene Carney, 64, the latter of whom was named in honour of one of his rescuers.

James Gallimore (known as Jimmy), celebrates his 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends at his son's restaurant, Howard Gallimore, left, of Gallimore's Restaurant, Wigan, pictured with great niece Nikki Fletcher, right.

Helen, who was 84 when she died 14 years ago, was visiting Jimmy’s parents’ hotel when they first met.

Jimmy also has two grandchildren, Jason Gallimore, 30, Howard’s son, and Craig Carney, 27, son of Dene.

Howard said: “My dad has had a decorated and tough life, especially during the war.

“When he got back to Wigan with my mum he became a financial advisor and retired when he turned 70.

“He doesn’t take any tablets, but every morning he does have a cup of hot water!

“It is nice to know that people are turning out to see him and mark this achievement.”

The family celebrated Jimmy’s birthday at Gallimore’s on the Wiend where guests included current soldiers of the Cheshire Regiment who came to honour their last surviving fellow serviceman from the war.

Wigan’s Mayor Coun Sue Greensmith also attended.