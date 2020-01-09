Wigan Market struggling to fill stalls

Almost half of Wigan Market’s stalls are empty with vacancy rates reaching its highest level in four years amid declining footfall.



The marketplace has been described as being as quiet as Death Valley some days, with customers choosing to shop online or at cheaper outlets elsewhere.

Over 40,000 people visit the market each week according to Wigan council, but there has been an average decline of 12 per cent. Senior figures say the drop-off reflects the struggle faced by high streets across the country.

A council report shows a 44pc vacancy rate midway through the 2019/20 financial year – up from 33pc recorded at the same point in 2018/19.

The most recent figures are the highest since 43pc of stalls were unoccupied midway through 2016/17, which dropped off to 39pc the following year.

In comparison, only 12.5pc of stalls in Leigh’s market are empty.

Becca Heron, Wigan council’s director of economy and skills, said: “Wigan town centre, like town centres up and down the country, has been affected by changes in shopping habits

“The council has developed a long-term strategic plan to strengthen the retail offer and bring new uses, including residential, business and leisure uses, into the town centre, to give people other reasons to visit.”

This plan is largely informed by the future of The Galleries, which was bought by Wigan council in 2018.

The authority has yet to find a partner willing to take on their £125 million vision to rejuvenate the ailing shopping centre, which could see the market move to a more central location in the town centre.

While that search continues, the council has promised to plough £4 million the market hall to pay for public wi-fi, better signage and more seats.

But there is concern amongst some traders that they are being priced out of staying in the market, with the local authority ruling out reduced rents last year.

Wigan council’s investment was met with a mixed reception by traders when their requests to have rents cut by 30pc were dismissed by the council as being not financially viable.

Ms Heron said: “A trader liaison group has been established to ensure market representatives can share their views on what would make a good market and help us to shape our plans as they develop

“It should be pointed out that when compared with other markets in the North West, Wigan has some of the cheapest rents.”