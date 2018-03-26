Wigan men skimp on cost of engagement ring

How much should you spend on an engagement ring?
How much should you spend on an engagement ring?
Share this article

Wigan men spend an average of £153 less on an engagement ring than their partner would expect them to, a new survey says.

Research carried out by jewellers William May reveals that Wigan men plan to spend on average £1568.18 on an engagement ring, distinctly less than the £1721.31 that their future fiancee would hope for - a difference of £153.13.

Interestingly, it’s the men in the East of England who are prepared to spend the most cash on an engagement ring, revealing they’d spend £1,696.43 on a rock – which is £53.57 more than their partners would even expect.

In contrast, the men in Yorkshire and the Humber are the most tight-fisted.

It is commonly agreed that a man or woman considering popping the question should spend roughly the equivalent of one month’s wages on a ring for their partner.

We took to social media to ask Wiganers how much money they thought should be spent on an engagement ring.

Janet Marsden said: “Whatever you can afford! There’s no price on love and if you’re not wealthy, a Haribo ring would mean the same to me. It’s the thought that matters if you’re not materialistic.”

Charmain Findlay agreed: “I think it should be more traditional where a ring is chosen first and then presented when the question is popped.”

Some residents questioned the idea of spending between one and three month’s wages on a rock, however.

“Three months isn’t tradition, it’s what the jewellers want you to think,” wrote Louise Robinson.