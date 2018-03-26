Wigan men skimp on cost of engagement ring

Wigan men spend an average of £153 less on an engagement ring than their partner would expect them to, a new survey says.

Research carried out by jewellers William May reveals that Wigan men plan to spend on average £1568.18 on an engagement ring, distinctly less than the £1721.31 that their future fiancee would hope for - a difference of £153.13.

Interestingly, it’s the men in the East of England who are prepared to spend the most cash on an engagement ring, revealing they’d spend £1,696.43 on a rock – which is £53.57 more than their partners would even expect.

In contrast, the men in Yorkshire and the Humber are the most tight-fisted.

It is commonly agreed that a man or woman considering popping the question should spend roughly the equivalent of one month’s wages on a ring for their partner.

We took to social media to ask Wiganers how much money they thought should be spent on an engagement ring.

Janet Marsden said: “Whatever you can afford! There’s no price on love and if you’re not wealthy, a Haribo ring would mean the same to me. It’s the thought that matters if you’re not materialistic.”

Charmain Findlay agreed: “I think it should be more traditional where a ring is chosen first and then presented when the question is popped.”

Some residents questioned the idea of spending between one and three month’s wages on a rock, however.

“Three months isn’t tradition, it’s what the jewellers want you to think,” wrote Louise Robinson.