Wigan micro-artist's tribute to comic duo Laurel and Hardy small but perfectly formed

Laurel and Hardy are back on the big screen in Wigan - many decades after they were last seen there.

And one local fan is celebrating the fact in the smallest way possible.

Micro-artist Hedley Wiggan will be in the queues to see the new movie Stan and Ollie - starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly - when it goes on general release.

And in homage to the comedy duo, whose heyday was from the late 1920s to early 40s, he has crafted tiny statues of them from the leads of two pencils.

Hedley, whose miniature carvings sell all over the world, said: “I have been a lifelong fan of Laurel and Hardy, my favourite film being A Chump at Oxford. I just had to do something to mark the new film about them.”

Stan and Ollie has already won wide critical acclaim and a bowler hatful of award nominations and sees the pair in their latter years touring the UK.