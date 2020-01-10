Wigan motorists set to face three months of diversions as new link road takes shape

Motorists face a diversion route for three months around a business hub as the final stages of Wigan’s new dual carriageway takes shape.

The right turn from Poolstock into Westwood Way is now blocked off and will remain shut to traffic until the end of March.

This is being done while work takes place on the A49 link road at the junction of Poolstock and Chapel Lane so the new dual carriageway can connect with it.

Westwood Way leads to a couple of large business developments including the headquarters of Nice-Pak International, a manufacturer of wet wipes.

Drivers going to Westwood Park will need to follow a diversion route.

Wigan Council is asking drivers to bear the works in mind before setting off on journeys and try to use alternative routes where

possible.

Becca Heron, director of economy and skills at Wigan Council said: “These works are essential to ensuring the new dual carriageway can connect to the existing road network.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance of the works taking place for their cooperation.

“Once complete, the A49 will alleviate congestion along Poolstock, providing better connectivity in and out of our borough.

“We will continue to keep the public updated as the project progresses.”

The map released by the local authority shows drivers coming from Poolstock have to turn left onto Chapel Lane to briefly head away from their destination.

They must then follow the one-way system along Caroline Street, Wallgate and Queen Street before turning right back onto Chapel Lane at the junction close to Wigan’s branch of The

Range.

The link road will connect the cul-de-sac of Westwood Way with Warrington Road at Goose Green.

The project is being overseen by civil engineering firm Jones Bros, which was applauded by Wigan Council for hitting its milestone deadlines in a timely manner and for working with the town hall to communicate with the public about progress.

Wigan Council says the new highway is part of a wider plan for investment in the borough’s road network.

It hopes the project will help its aims of generating economic growth and improving local infrastructure.