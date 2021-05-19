Wigan motorists urged to come forward after woman falls to her death on the M60

Wigan motorists are being asked to come forward if they have any information after a woman died following a collision on the M60.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a woman - who had fallen from a bridge - and a box van on the motorway shortly before 8am on Tuesday (May 18).

Emergency services attended and the woman - who is aged in her 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene close to marker post 10.3, between junctions six and seven in Trafford.

Police tape

The van remained at the scene and the driver is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say.

Police Constable Simon Venguedasalon, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the woman's family who we are supporting at this incredibly difficult time.

"This collision took place on a busy motorway during the morning rush hour when a number of people will have been travelling to and from Manchester.

"If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information or dash cam footage that could assist police with their enquiries, please do not hesitate to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 611 of 18/05/2021.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims' Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.