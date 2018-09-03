Wigan MP calls for town centre investment

Wigan’s MP has called for a concerted effort to help the town centre following the decision of M&S and other retail chains to pull out.



Lisa Nandy says the challenges affecting high streets across the country are a national problem, and require a national solution.

Marks and Spencer when it opened in Wigan

In her column in this week’s Observer, Ms Nandy said: “Investment in our towns is a large part of that solution, providing training and employment opportunities to our young people, improving transport links and local bus services to make it easier to shop locally.

“But we also need communities to have a much greater say over the future of their own local economies. Power must be moved away from Westminster and Whitehall, and returned to the people who understand the local challenges and opportunities they face.

“Empowering communities to make those important decisions is the best - and only - way to protect the things that matter most to us.

“The decision taken by M&S to move out of its prominent high street position reflects the scale of the challenges facing towns across the country.”

M&S are opening a foodhall on the Robin Park retail park.