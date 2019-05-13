Wigan mum celebrates winning a car

“I think I’m going to walk out of the front door every morning and choose a car to drive. I’m going to enjoy the luxury of having two cars!”

The words of mum Leigh Whitfield after finding out she had won a nice flash motor in a raffle.

The 28-year-old had entered the draw at Wheeltappers in Pemberton after going in to buy brake discs and pads for her Audi A3.

Leigh, who lives near the shop, said: “I never thought about it again until the day I was driving there to pick up more car parts and wondered who won the car. I walked in and got the box with the keys in.”

The draw had been done earlier that day, but shop owner Brendan Whelan knew Leigh would be popping into the shop soon to collect her order so waited to tell her.

He surprised her by handing over a box with the keys in, alongside the box with her car parts.

He organised the raffle for the convertible Peugeot 206, which was registered in 2002, as a way to increase the profile of the business.