Wigan mum's dream of community dance hub

A young mum has unveiled plans to open a community dance centre open to all.



Amy Allsopp dreams of turning an empty building in Ashton into a hub for dance lessons and community activities.

She believes there is not enough to do in the area and it could make a real difference.

Mum-of-two Amy, 23, said: “In Ashton there’s not much to do for kids of any age. There are a couple of dance classes, but they are full.

“There are no trampoline parks, skate parks, nothing. You would have to travel into Wigan, Leigh or Bolton to do anything.”

Amy says it can be difficult for parents to travel out of the area to take children to these attractions, so she wants to provide something in Ashton.

She plans to open a community dance centre, where people of all ages and abilities could learn different styles of dance and meet new people.

It would be open every day, including during school holidays when summer camps and workshops could take place.

Amy, a dancer from the age of seven, said: “I’m not just going to do it for people who love dancing, there will be mixed abilities, competitions for people who do want to compete, SEN teams, mum and baby groups.”

The building could also be used for other community activities, such as coffee mornings, slimming groups and karate classes.

Amy, who is on maternity leave from her job as a cover supervisor at Hawkley Hall High School, hopes to keep the costs down so that as many people as possible can get involved.

She says the venture is not for profit and proceeds will be used for new equipment, classes and other essentials.

She will be applying for funding from Wigan Council to provide free places for children from families on a low income.

Amy, who lives in Ashton, has already chosen an empty building on Wigan Road which she believes would be perfect.

She has now launched a fund-raising appeal for the £12,000 she will need to open the centre, which includes rent for the first three months and purchasing equipment.

She also hopes to organise a fund-raising event in Ashton to boost the balance.

To make a donation to the centre, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amaliedancestudio