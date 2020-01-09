Wigan mum's 'horrifying' photos of Australian bush fires

A Wigan ex-pat living in Australia today shares her “horrifying” experiences of the wild fires ravaging the country.



Former Standish resident Victoria Doolin has witnessed the inferno roaring through acres of land and “burning everything in its path”, with smoke so acrid that it is impossible to go outside without wearing masks.

Victoria Doolin

To add to her concerns, Victoria recently gave birth to her second child and has had the stress of raising a newborn amid the devastation.

Her parents Derek and Alison Roscoe were also caught up in the horror after visiting from Standish to see their new grandson.

Victoria, 38, lives in New South Wales with husband Richard and their two children, four-year-old Patrick and baby Harry, who was born in November and was still in hospital when the fires first broke out.

The couple run a horse breeding and training farm for polo teams on a 30-acre property in Bilpin, a small town in the Blue Mountains area, close to the Bells Line of Road which has been incinerated by the blazes.

The fires continue to burn

They have seen their town devastated and were forced to flee their home for three days late last year.

They were later allowed to return home, only for the flames to start raging even harder in the area once again.

"It was horrendous to bring a newborn home to,” said Victoria.

“The fire became worse and even closer. We had an hour to evacuate our 13 horses and ourselves, packing important documents and basics and hit the road. Within 10 minutes I received a message from the RFS (Rural Fire Service) that it was too late to leave.

“We just got out in time and Richard, who I thought was following us, put his RFS uniform on and decided to stay and defend the property and help out neighbours. I didn’t know this until I heard from him hours later, so I was worried sick. The water bombs from the helicopter were putting out fires on the property, but there was no chance of saving the bottom of the property. It had roared through acres, destroying fences and anything in its path.”

The family were allowed to return home after three days, thinking the worst was over. But then on Saturday December 21, four days before Christmas, the fire returned with a vengeance.

“The fire was horrifying, burning properties in its path. We couldn’t leave as Bells Line of Road was covered in smoke and fire and it was leaping from one side of the road to the other,” said Victoria.

“We never knew what direction the fire was taking as the wind kept on changing.

“Before long the power flashed on and off and then went out so had no running water as we rely on tank water and pumps that need power.

“We spent the night looking out as the sky turned red and the smoke got even worse we couldn’t go outside without wearing masks.

“As we paced the house listening to the scanner we listened as Bilpin went up in flames. After a very stressful long night of the fires still burning, we saw what the fire storm had done. It was devastating especially thinking of the poor wildlife that had suffered.”

Derek and Alison had arrived in Australia in mid-November and had planned to enjoy Christmas with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Instead, they found themselves helping out on the property, dousing as many flames as they could and making sure the family home did not go up in smoke.

Victoria said: “Dad and I were on the fire hose watering the house, gutters and gardens to stop the embers from starting spot fires on the property. My husband was helping a neighbour save his home and livelihood.”

She went on: “Although it was terrible for my parents, they were thankful to be here to help out.

“It’s amazing how the community even the whole of Australia has pulled together at a time like this.

“Now we are seeing the devastation of the wildlife with poor animals of all kinds turning up on our door steps with burned paws and feet just looking for a drink of water and something to eat, as it’s all gone.

“We are hoping it’s a once in a lifetime experience for us all.”