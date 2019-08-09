Wigan mums champion breastfeeding by joining global event

Wigan mums and their babies celebrated World Breastfeeding Week by taking part in a global event.



Peer support charity Breastfeeding Together invited families to gather at Mesnes Park to join the Big Latch On, which coincided with events at locations around the world.

Around 60 mums and babies joined the event

Other news: Wigan motorists prepare for another two weeks of disruption as roadworks are set to resume



Around 60 tots were nursed at the park, whether through breastfeeding, chestfeeding or receiving expressed breast milk.

They were joined by friends, relatives and members of the community wishing to join the celebration to promote and support breastfeeding.

The fourth annual event aimed to support families, offer peer support and normalise breastfeeding.

Global Big Latch On events take place at registered locations around the world. Friends, family and community join the celebration arranged by local volunteers with the aim of creating a lasting support network for the community.

Events aim to protect, promote and support breastfeeding families by:

Providing support for communities to identify and grow opportunities to provide on-going breastfeeding support and promotion in local communities.

Raising awareness of breastfeeding support and knowledge available locally and globally.

Helping communities positively support breastfeeding in public places.

Making breastfeeding as normal part of day-to-day life at a local community level.

Increasing support for people who breastfeed – they are supported by their partners, family and their communities.

Ensuring communities have resources to advocate for coordinated appropriate and accessible support services.