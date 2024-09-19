Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nine-year-old Thea Smith from Atherton, has raised an incredible £1,450 for The Christie Charity, following her dad's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Darren was diagnosed in March 2024 with Nasopharyngeal cancer after a lump appeared on his neck on Boxing Day 2023.

Thea – who goes to school at St Peter's Primary School in Hindley, was told that her dad would need treatment at The Christie hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naturally, Thea had many questions, and her initial understanding of cancer— following the death of her granddad, Howard Smith —led her to believe she might lose her dad as well.

Thea holding a cheque for The Christie Charity

However, once her parents, Stacey, 35, and Darren, 38, explained that the treatment could help make him better, Thea felt inspired to take action.

Determined to help, Thea wrote down a list of ideas and decided to organise a fund-raiser.

In August, after months of planning, she set up a cake and hot drinks stand on the family’s driveway, selling her homemade treats to friends, family, and passers-by. Thea’s two-year-old brother,Charlie offered his support in his own way - by taste-testing the cakes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends who couldn’t attend the event in person also wanted to contribute, so Thea and her mum, Stacey, set up a JustGiving page.

Thea at her stall

The fund-raiser was a resounding success, with Thea raising £450 in cash on the day and an additional £1,000 through the JustGiving page.

Thea said: “I really enjoyed doing my fund-raiser and I really hope it helps other people get better like Daddy.”

“We are beyond proud of Thea for her curious and generous mindset,” said Stacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has been an absolute star throughout her dad’s treatment, staying positive, helping to care for her little brother, and showing maturity beyond her years. Despite everything, she continued to excel at school and even won the 'Managers Player' award in football as a goalkeeper. We are so incredibly proud of her.”

Thea and her brother Charlie

Heather Brookfield, community fund-raising coordinator at The Christie Charity, said, “Thea’s determination and thoughtfulness are truly inspiring. Her willingness to take action to help others at such a young age is remarkable, and we are so grateful for her contribution.

"The funds she’s raised will help support many patients and families at The Christie, just like her dad.”

Darren is doing really well and has finished his treatment. He is due to have a scan in October with the result to follow at the beginning of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donate to Thea’s JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Thea-For-My-Dad

About The Christie NHS Foundation Trust:

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest cancer treatment centres in Europe, known for pioneering research and offering specialist care to patients with various forms of cancer. Community support, like Thea’s fundraiser, plays a crucial role in funding the hospital's innovative treatments and patient care.