Wigan nine-year-old raises a fantastic £1,450 for The Christie Charity
Darren was diagnosed in March 2024 with Nasopharyngeal cancer after a lump appeared on his neck on Boxing Day 2023.
Thea – who goes to school at St Peter's Primary School in Hindley, was told that her dad would need treatment at The Christie hospital.
Naturally, Thea had many questions, and her initial understanding of cancer— following the death of her granddad, Howard Smith —led her to believe she might lose her dad as well.
However, once her parents, Stacey, 35, and Darren, 38, explained that the treatment could help make him better, Thea felt inspired to take action.
Determined to help, Thea wrote down a list of ideas and decided to organise a fund-raiser.
In August, after months of planning, she set up a cake and hot drinks stand on the family’s driveway, selling her homemade treats to friends, family, and passers-by. Thea’s two-year-old brother,Charlie offered his support in his own way - by taste-testing the cakes!
Friends who couldn’t attend the event in person also wanted to contribute, so Thea and her mum, Stacey, set up a JustGiving page.
The fund-raiser was a resounding success, with Thea raising £450 in cash on the day and an additional £1,000 through the JustGiving page.
Thea said: “I really enjoyed doing my fund-raiser and I really hope it helps other people get better like Daddy.”
“We are beyond proud of Thea for her curious and generous mindset,” said Stacey.
“She has been an absolute star throughout her dad’s treatment, staying positive, helping to care for her little brother, and showing maturity beyond her years. Despite everything, she continued to excel at school and even won the 'Managers Player' award in football as a goalkeeper. We are so incredibly proud of her.”
Heather Brookfield, community fund-raising coordinator at The Christie Charity, said, “Thea’s determination and thoughtfulness are truly inspiring. Her willingness to take action to help others at such a young age is remarkable, and we are so grateful for her contribution.
"The funds she’s raised will help support many patients and families at The Christie, just like her dad.”
Darren is doing really well and has finished his treatment. He is due to have a scan in October with the result to follow at the beginning of November.
