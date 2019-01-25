Wigan nurse returns home after Thailand trip to help animals

A Wigan nurse has just returned home after helping animals escape a life of cruelty.

Big-hearted Janine Croft, of Palewood Close, Whelley, was helping dogs – some with horrific injuries or diseases – that have been rescued from the streets of Thailand, or from the Asian dog meat trade.

Instead of just soaking up the sunshine on the beaches of Phuket, Janine was working with the Soi Dog Foundation as a volunteer.

She said: “I went blind in my right eye two years go and was told I had problems with the left.

“ I had surgery and recovered, but it was a difficult time. I became depressed and lost my confidence.

“But I decided to make my life more positive by volunteering with animals.

“So I looked on social media for ideas and I found Soi Dog on Instagram.

“I had always wanted to go to Thailand to travel alone and work with animals.

“I knew I had to go. It was a scary decision but I just booked my ticket and went.

“It’s dog heaven at Soi Dog and the people here are amazing.

“You get so caught up with work and responsibilities back home but when you’re here that all disappears.

“Everything is so much more simpler.

“These animals at Soi just want your love and affection – nothing else.

“You’re not supposed to have a favourite but mine would have to be Smokey who is a ‘senior’.

“He has no eyes but he still blinks.

“He is very affectionate and a pretty cool dog, he uses his sense of smell a lot more and he takes teeny tiny steps forward when he comes to a steep hill. He has adapted well.”

Soi Dog Foundation (“soi” is Thai for “alley” or “street”) was founded 15 years ago on Phuket.

“It is now the largest charity in Southeast Asia working with stray animals, with the most modern and well equipped animal hospital in Asia.

John Dalley, founder of the charity, said, “It’s wonderful having people like Janine giving up their time to help us.

“Although we have paid employees such as our veterinarians, we rely very much on volunteers to do much of the essential work.

“We are always most grateful for their generosity. We couldn’t do it without them.”

