Wigan organisation wants to provide a lifeline of friendliness

A friendship society established more than 200 years ago is encouraging more borough folk to get out and make friends.

The Oddfellows in Wigan are encouraging people to go along to their get-togethers after independent research commissioned by the society revealed that almost half of adults with significant friends in the North West (48 per cent) only get together with them once a month or less.

The YouGov research for Oddfellows, also shows that a fifth of adults in the North West go for at least six months without being socially active. That includes attending things like social events, going to church or simply grabbing a coffee with a friend.

In contrast, 85 per cent of the Oddfellows’ North West members say they spend time with a significant friend once a month or more, with 55 per cent saying they see their good mates at least once a week.

With friendship a hugely important factor for both health and happiness, the Oddfellows branches across Greater Manchester are encouraging residents to go along to one of their events.

CEO Jane Nelson said: “Many studies show that regular company is essential to living a happier life. In fact, some would say that spending time with friends is as important as eating healthily or exercising. Friends aren’t just there to socialise with, they provide support and comfort in times of need.

“Most of us make our friends through work, family or education. As we age and our life changes, we have less access to these everyday social opportunities, which can contribute towards social isolation in a huge way.”

The YouGov study found 16 per cent of North West adults haven’t met anyone who became a significant friend in over 10 years. Some 43 per cent of adults cited work as a place they’ve met significant friends, followed by during their school and university years, through mutual friends and through hobbies.

Jane added: “The Oddfellows is here to offer friendship and support all year round, but every September, as part of Friendship Month, we put on lots of exciting events which are perfect for first introductions.

“If someone is unsure about what to expect, please contact us so we can put you at ease.

“If we know someone new is coming alone, we’ll always ensure there’s someone for them to ‘buddy up’ with until they find their feet.”

September marks the 10th anniversary of Friendship Month, the annual awareness campaign run by the Oddfellows to celebrate the power of friendship, highlight the need to keep social as we age, and to signpost people to ways they can stay connected to their communities.

Each branch of the Oddfellows has events running throughout the year, which anyone can go along to.

There will be a Wigan coffee morning on October 3 at 10.30am. For details about events or to talk to someone about going along, visit www.friendshipmonth.com.