Wigan parents urged to warn children over lethal cables and substations

Wigan parents are being urged to warn their youngsters about the dangers of playing around powerful electrical equipment.

The warning message comes from Electricity North West which operates the power network for the region.

With thousands of school children still on their summer holidays, the company wants parents, guardians and children to take note of its yellow electricity warning signs and stay away from the power network.

Head of safety and policy Dan Randles said: “The summer holiday is an exciting time when families can spend time together and youngsters have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“For their safety, it’s vital they know what is around them and stay clear of the electricity network. Our network is powerful and can be very dangerous.

“It includes things such as overhead lines, substations and the many pylons and wooden poles.

“To warn the public to stay clear, we post bright yellow ‘Danger of death’ signs around the network.

“We want youngsters and families to enjoy the outdoors safely, and we ask people to take note of the surroundings and stay away from the network.”

Families are warned to not use equipment such as kites near overhead lines as electricity can travel down the string.

“Anglers are asked to look out for overhead lines when casting and if people lose a ball or Frisbee in a substation, they are urged not to retrieve it.

“If belongings end up in a substation or in vicinity of our network, people need not worry.

“They can call Electricity North West at no cost on our emergency number 105 and our engineers will retrieve the objects safely,” added Dan.”