Wigan park lodge hosts more weddings

High demand means that Wigan’s Mesnes Park Lodge is now open six days a week for engaged couples to tie the knot.

Bride and grooms-to-be can now book their big day on any day except Tuesday as opposed to just the weekend, so there’s even more choice available for those who found a diamond ring in their Christmas stocking.

The lodge, found at the main entrance to Wigan’s jewel-in-the-crown park, has been a popular wedding venue since it became licensed in 2014 and Wigan Council’s registrars team have officiated more than 500 ceremonies in front of its floor-to-ceiling windows.

Wigan Council cabinet member Coun Terry Halliwell said: “Everybody wants their wedding day to be absolutely perfect and we pride ourselves in offering a personalised service to give people everything they need.

“By opening up our diaries, we can help happy couples find a day best for them and gives even more flexibility with reception locations and other suppliers that will make up the rest of their big day. The lodge really is a hidden gem and is a beautiful setting nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

“Viewings can be arranged and our staff will be on hand every step of the way to work with couples to make sure their whole wedding experience is special.”

Sights from the lodge windows include the restored fountain and beautifully-maintained flower beds.