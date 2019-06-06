Wigan pays tribute to the fallen on D-Day anniversary

Wigan's armed forces community gathered for a solemn ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Former service personnel attended a service at Wigan Parish Church to remember those who fought and were killed on the beaches of Normandy exactly three quarters of a century ago.

D-Day service at Wigan Parish Church

There was then an act of remembrance at the town's war memorial, with wreaths being laid and a moment of silence.

The ceremonies were arranged by Wigan Council's strategic manager for the armed forces John Harker with the support of the town's branch of the Royal British Legion.

D-Day was the start of the massive Allied operation to push back the Nazi war machine during World War Two, with the invasion of occupied France starting on June 6 1944.