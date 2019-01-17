Wigan pensioner dies after M58 horror crash

A Wigan pensioner has died after a serious crash on the M58.



The 91-year-old woman from Orrell suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries in the collision on Tuesday, January 8.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment, but police have now confirmed that she died yesterday.

The woman was driving a Ford Fiesta which was involved in a crash with a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and an Audi car at around 10.10am.

It happened in queuing traffic following an earlier collision on the M58, between Orrell and Bickerstaffe, where two people, a 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, died.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 52-year-old man from Golborne, suffered chest and back injuries, and his passenger, a 49-year-old man from Radcliffe, suffered a minor head injury.



A 38-year-old man from Bradford, who was driving the Audi, suffered a fractured skull, facial fractures and head injuries.

The casualties were all treated at Aintree Hospital.



Sgt Steve Wignall, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman involved, as well as those who died following the earlier collision on the M58.



“We are continuing to appeal for information about both collisions and would urge anyone who has any information, and is yet to speak to police, to come forward."



Anyone with information about either collision can call police on 101 or email 18@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 275 of January 8.