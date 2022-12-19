Kind Katy Lowe, of Firebird Photography gave adorable rescue Alice a photo shoot to remember, to support the NoToDogMeat charity's festive efforts.

Eight-year-old Alice was found cowering under a meat market stall at the notorious Chinese dog meat festival, after suffering a horrific beating.

Dog meat trade survivor Alice took part in a special festive photo shoot with Firebird Photography

Volunteers from the NoToDogMeat charity were able to transport her to safety, and she received extensive medical care for horrific damage to her face and lower back.

The beautiful pup, who is thought to be a corgi-cross, is now the Queen of the charity's efforts to sell as many 2023 calendars as possible, and help more dogs in need.

Following her ordeal she was transported to a loving home in London, and now regularly dines on roast beef as well as receiving ongoing care for an eye injury she sustained during the trauma.

Julia de Cadenet, who founded the NoToDogMeat NGO in 2009, said: "Alice's story is inspirational but sadly not unique.

"She is such a happy loving dog, and was clearly somebody's pet before being taken to the meat market.

"We work hard every day so that dogs like Alice can get a second chance at life, and we hope that people will show their support this Christmas by buying our calendar.

"Thank you so much to Katy and Firebird photography for capturing Alice on camera so beautifully."