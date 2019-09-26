Wigan Pier homes plan could get financial boost of more than £1m

Plans for canalside houses to be built as part of the redevelopment of Wigan Pier could get a boost of more than £1m.

Eight residential town houses are set to be erected in a mixed-use scheme to transform the historic area.

An artist's impression of the new homes

Other news: Wigan man accused of historical child sex offences



Developer Step Places said they will be “low energy, smart homes” with allotments and waterside gardens.

The firm has requested £1.134m from the Greater Manchester Housing Investment Loans Fund to help cover the costs.

A decision will be made by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority when it meets tomorrow, with the application recommended for approval.

A report states: “The loan will support a GM-based SME developer which the fund has previously provided a loan to bring forward the first element of a wider masterplan for mixed-use development at Wigan Pier, which represents a regeneration priority for the local authority.

“There is no affordable housing requirement within the scheme, in line with Wigan housing policy to only consider this for schemes of 11 units or more, but a section 106 contribution of £2,500 for the planting of trees to replace those that will be removed to deliver the development is to be made.”

Last month the authority, under delegated powers, approved a loan of £967,000 for Lawrence Barrie Homes Ltd to build 10 houses on the Rectory Gardens scheme, on Cale Lane, New Springs. Planning permission was granted in December.

The money comes from the £300m Greater Manchester Housing Investment Loans Fund.

Work is now well under way to transform Wigan Pier .

Step Places, The Old Courts, Wigan Council and the Canal and River Trust aim to collectively transform the currently vacant 18th century industrial buildings.

Marie Bintley, the council’s assistant director for growth and housing, said: “The construction of eight townhouses at Wigan Pier is being part funded by the GM Housing Investment Loans Fund.

“The project to develop the historic industrial part of the site into the townhouses is being led by the developer Step Places with a loan of £1.134m from the fund proposed for part of the wider Wigan Pier site that will eventually feature a wedding venue, gin-distillery, micro-brewery, food hall and general event spaces in the historic buildings.

“Once complete the development will ensure that Wigan Pier once again becomes an iconic destination that people want to live in and visit for years to come.”