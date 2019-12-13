Wigan poet to have town launch for first book

A Wigan poet is looking forward to a hometown launch event for her debut book of verses this evening.

Louise Fazackerley, from Ince, will unveil her first collection The Lolitas in an event at The Fire Within in the town centre tonight.

The book represents around a year’s work for Louise and finds her reflecting on the roles women and young girls are able to play in the world as well as northern working-class life, her hometown and some famous figures who have been in the news.

Louise will launch the book at the culture project in The Galleries Shopping Centre, which is particularly apt as her words form the basis of one of the rooms in the current display of art.

She said: “I’ve been very lucky because the publisher has pushed it forward as it’s very topical.

“There’s one about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, one about Shamima Begum. I’m also interested in the power and impact Greta Thunberg has had.

“It’s about how much agency young girls have, what choices they do or do not have and how they make decisions.

“It’s also darkly funny. There are poems about growing up between Kitt Green and Marsh Green, my first kiss, my children’s experiences. There is some lighter, sweeter stuff.

“I wouldn’t have launched it anywhere else other than Wigan. I’m dead proud of the book and really excited about putting it out.”

Artists Al and Al, who are curating The Fire Within, created an installation based on Louise’s poems after reading an early draft of The Lolitas.

The launch event starts at 6.30pm tonight with Louise reading from the book at 7pm.