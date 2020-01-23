Wigan primary school's eco efforts earn environmental award for fourth year in a row

A Wigan primary school’s efforts in going green have once again paid off after securing an environmental award for the fourth time in a row.

Platt Bridge Community School has received the prestigious Global Eco School Green Flag Award once more.

The award is a top accolade celebrating the school’s commitment to environmental awareness and looking after the planet.

Helping to build a greener future has become an integral part of life at the Platt Bridge school, which is run by the Community First Academy Trust.

Head of school Ann Howard said: “Our eco work is really embedded into the school’s curriculum and pupils regularly learn about a variety of environmental issues.

“We are delighted to retain our fourth Eco Schools Flag and the pupils are very proud of their achievements.

“A huge thank you must go to our parents and community members who support everything we do in the school.”

The school’s environmental efforts are driven by an eco council made up of pupils, staff and parents.

The youngsters are encouraged to promote green ideas and action plans to benefit the school and wider community are drawn up.

The school is not resting on its laurels with plans to become even more environmentally-friendly.

The eco committee is working on a range of proposals and ideas which will help drive progressive green ambitions locally.

Eco Schools is a global programme which engages some 19.5 million children across 67 countries.

It uses a seven-step framework which results in the Green Flag Award being given if everything in it is completed.

To find out more visit www.plattbridge.wigan.sch.uk or www.eco-schools.org.uk