Wigan primary school scoops mark of excellence for science programme

A Wigan primary school has scooped a coveted mark of excellence for its Science education programme.

Newfold Community Primary School in Orrell has been awarded an Outreach award from the Primary Science Quality Mark scheme, in recognition of the outstanding scientific learning opportunities.

More than 300 schools applied for the award, but Newfold is only one of only eight primary schools across the country to be awarded the title during the latest round of applications.

The Primary School Quality Mark (PSQM) programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science teaching and leadership.

Headteacher Phil Edge said: “Newfold’s children, parents, governors and staff are proud that the scientific learning opportunities we provide have been recognised with the award of Primary Science Outreach Quality Mark.

“We have worked hard to cultivate positive approaches to learning in science and support young people to develop their knowledge and skills.

“Our Science Leader, Mrs Henthorn, deserves great credit for driving the development of scientific teaching and learning both within the school and at schools across the North West.”

The Primary Science Quality Mark is the only national award scheme to develop and celebrate the quality of science teaching and learning in primary schools. Schools achieve a PSQM through a year-long process of initial audit, followed by action and reflection.

The Primary Science Teaching Trust WAS created by Trust Deed in April 1997, to provide financial assistance to help improve the learning and teaching of science in the UK.

For more information, visit pstt.org.uk