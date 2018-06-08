Wigan pups are 'woof and ready' for Scrufts

Dog show organisers are on the lookout for Wigan’s most faithful four-legged friends - no matter how badly they might misbehave.

The Kennel Club’s finest aren’t exactly what the organisers of the first-ever Scrufts, at Haigh Woodland Park, are searching for.

Staff at the woodland park have teamed up with the Two Left Feet Brewery for a grand celebration of some of the unsung heroes of the canine world.

A Scrufts spokesman said: “Fancy breeding and pedigree certificates aren’t what we are celebrating here.

“It’s all about the simple, extraordinary pleasure of having a four-legged, tail-wagging, furniture-chewing, paw-shaking, immensely loveable dog.”

Trophies up for grabs therefore will include gongs for having the waggiest tail, being the best biscuit catcher, or even most resembling their respective owner.

Even those deemed to have the biggest ‘smile’, the most impressive party trick or qualify as the ‘best dressed’ can bid for glory at the gathering on Sunday, June 24, from 11am. The entry per class is £3.

Eleanor Healy, of Two Left Feet, who has organised the event with colleague David Mayhall and dog lover Harley Humphreys, is looking forward to the day.

She said: “There is a massive dog-walking community at Haigh, who go there each and every single day, and we wanted to do something to support them.

“The staff at Haigh have really got on board with it and have been really supportive.

Two dog charities will benefit from Scrufts debut at Haigh, it has also been announced.

Dogs for Good, which has a base in Atherton, is one of the canine good causes which will be represented.

The organisation offers assistance dogs, for adults and children with disabilities and autistic youngsters, and community dogs, which offer therapy in neighbourhood and school settings.

And Ormskirk-based Freshfields Animal Rescue, which rehomes hundreds of former pets, is also involved.

Promoters have also lined up agility dog and gun dog demonstrations, as well as a host of related stalls, offering everything from blinged-out collars to leads and harnesses.

Live music, street food and a range of ales, courtesy of Two Left Feet, which is based at Haigh’s Kitchen Courtyard, have also been organised.