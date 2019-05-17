Wigan rail tragedy victim named as local footballer

The victim of a rail death tragedy in Wigan has been named.



Bolton Coroners Court confirmed to Wigan Today that a file had been passed by British Transport Police, for 19-year-old Bradley Whittle from Whelley, who died at 4.15pm on Wednesday May 15.

Bradley, believed to be a former Deanery High student, was also a promising young footballer for Charnock Richard Football Club, who play in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

On its social media channels, the club said: "It is with much sadness that we hear today the devastating news about the tragic passing of one of our players, Brad Whittle. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and team mates at Charnock Richard. The club sends its sincere condolences to Brads family. RIP Brad."

At 3.46pm on Wednesday, British Transport Police and paramedics responded to reports of a casualty on the railway tracks between Wigan and Preston. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans for free on for free on 116 123.