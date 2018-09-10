Wigan rapper shines a light on speech disorders

A young rap artist who grew up with speech problems is using his voice to raise awareness of stuttering.

Kieran Gallagher, 21, is working on a new single named Second Word War, inspired by the speech disorder.

It follows the release of another of his singles earlier in the year, named The Definition Of Autism, which he hoped would promote acceptance of the condition.

The song raised money for autism charities and was released to celebrate World Autism Week.

This time he hopes to raise awareness of stuttering and get more people talking about the condition, which affects around one in 20 young children and one in 100 adults, according to the NHS.

Kieran, who lives in Goose Green, said: “I had a single out in March which was about autism and this time it’s about stuttering. That’s also a theme that’s affected me personally.”

The song is a rap track and features Kieran doing the main verse, with two vocalists also appearing.

He compared it to The King’s Speech, a film starring Colin Firth as King George VI, who saw a speech and language therapist to address his stuttering.

He said: “The King’s Speech blends World War Two with stuttering and I have pretty much done the same thing but in the medium of music.”

The song is being recorded at Wigan Youth Zone and Kieran, who has always had a passion for music, has plans to record a video for it.

The final touches are being made to the track before it is released ahead of International Stammering Awareness Day on Monday, October 22.

Kieran will again be supporting a good cause, possibly the British Stammering Association or local charities to be decided.

The song will be available to buy via iTunes and Amazon and can be heard for free on Spotify.

As well as recording music, Kieran provides autism training sessions as a volunteer.

His first single was released as part of an initiative to promote Wigan Council’s aim of becoming one of the first autism-friendly towns in the UK.

A host of events and activities were held around the borough, with Wigan and Leigh markets and all leisure centre sites having “quiet hours”, where the music volume was turned down and lighting reduced.