Wigan resident builds his own cart to clear litter off the streets

A public-spirited Wiganer was so fed up of seeing his local streets covered in litter he built a cart and headed out to do his own clear-ups.

James Palmer has become a familiar sight over the past few weeks in Hindley Green as he spruces up pavements.

James Palmer with the cart made of recycled materials he is using to clean up Hindley Green

He is now even more recognisable after constructing a waste collection device out of recycled objects including a second-hand golf trolley from a charity shop and part of a Victorian safe.

James, 31, said: “I’ve noticed the litter in Hindley Green is getting worse and work is a bit quiet so I’ve started walking up and down picking bits and bobs up.

“I’ve made the cart out of recycled materials. Even the cords are recycled, I found them in the road.

“The main problem is cigarette butts, there are hundreds of them. I cleared out behind a roadside box and some of the litter had been there so long it was turning into dust. I’ve found some drug needles too.

“The reaction has been amazing. Everybody has been saying I deserve a medal. Some people thought I was a councillor and started telling me about people speeding and illegal parking.

“I was also diagnosed with fatty liver disease so this is keeping me fit as well as helping people out.”

James is no stranger to helping out in the community, having previously organised litter picks as a member of the Friends of Lilford Park.

He has been posting his exploits on the Memories of Hindley Green group on Facebook where members have been advising on grot-spots.