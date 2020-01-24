Wigan resident calls for barrier to stop cars from driving up footpath

There are fears someone will be killed unless a barrier is erected to stop cars driving up a footpath.



Resident Bob Ward said he has witnessed several near misses after vehicles have used the path at the back of the old Dray King Pub, off Long Lane in Hindley Green.

One afternoon he said he was horrified to see two children have to jump out of the way after a car came their way while they were walking down the path.

Now Mr Ward has called for action to address the issue which he said has been a problem for weeks since the walkway was tarmaced.

He wants to see a barrier put up so cars can’t get down the footpath which lies at the side of a new 22-apartment development which the pub has been converted into.

The land has been redeveloped into supported housing by charitable housing association My Space Housing Solutions.

The 73-year-old, of nearby Crossdale Road, said: “I live right at the back of it near the old Dray King Pub which is being converted into apartments that now have tenants in them.

“The footpath was an old dirt track but it’s been tarmaced quite recently since the new development, and it’s wide enough for a car to drive down it.

“I’ve seen three cars drive down the path in recent weeks and on Monday afternoon there were two children walking back from school and they had to jump out of the way of a car.

“The cars come down the path at some speed of up to 30mph and it’s dangerous.”

Mr Ward said a barrier would help the situation as it would deter motorists and has asked for the land owner to install one.

He added: “There have been several near misses and I do fear someone will be seriously injured or killed if something isn’t done about it.

“A barrier would stop motorists from going down the path.”

Wigan Council said it did not own the land when it was contacted by the Observer and said that the registered owner of the site is London-based TP Reit Propco 3 Limited.

The company were unavailable for comment.

