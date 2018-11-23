Wigan residents hit by another post office closure

An MP has called for a “renewed effort” to secure a post office for a Wigan community after the closure of another branch.

Longshaw Post Office, on Upholland Road, Billinge, has shut its doors just weeks after Orrell Post Office, on St James’ Road, closed.

Both postmasters resigned, leaving no-one to run the branches.

To compound the situation, the premises will no longer be used as post offices, meaning alternative bases will have to be found - or a new way of operating introduced - before services can resume in the area.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue has written to the Post Office with her concerns about the closures.

She says it means Orrell has no dedicated post office, with the nearest branches located in the Winstanley and Pemberton wards.

She said: “I understand that from time to time postmasters will resign for a variety of reasons but this rarely happens without prior notice so the Post Office must now renew their effort to secure the long-term provision of a service for Orrell residents.

“It is not acceptable that the nearest post offices are outside acceptable walking distances for the majority of residents.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “Following the resignation of the postmaster at Longshaw Post Office, and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, unfortunately the branch had to close temporarily last month.

“We’re really sorry to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause, and we would like to reassure them that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a sustainable Post Office service for the local community.

“Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and it may be appropriate for us to establish an alternative type of service. For example, this could be an outreach service, where a postmaster from a nearby branch could run the service for the community, or a new-style local branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises, and offers a more modern and convenient experience for customers.”