Wigan residents reminded to check polling cards and voter ID as election day approaches

Ahead of election day, residents of Wigan Borough are being encouraged to read their polling cards, particularly details about voter ID and the location of their polling station.

On Thursday, July 4, the general election is taking place along with a council by-election in the Leigh South ward.

Although voters do not need to take their polling card in order to vote, they can only cast their vote at the polling station listed on the card, so should check the details to know where to go.

Voters will need a valid form of photo ID – or a voter authority certificate – with the deadline to apply on June 26.

All information regarding the upcoming deadlines, forms of voter ID and how to apply for a voter authority certificate are all available on the Wigan Council website: www.wigan.gov.uk/elections

Alison McKenzie-Folan, Wigan Council chief executive and acting returning officer for the elections, said: “The countdown is on for election day but before then there are important deadlines coming up for voters.

“If you are not registered to vote, and/or would like to apply for a postal vote or a proxy vote, all the information you need is available on our website.

“If you are registered to vote, your polling cards are currently being delivered so please check all the information so that you know where you are going on the day.

“Remember, you don’t need your polling card in order to vote, but, you will be required to show a valid form of photo ID.”

Those without one of the accepted forms of ID, can apply for a free voter authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

The voter authority certificate can be used as a valid form of photo identification.

Residents should note applications to apply for a voter authority certificate for the general election must be completed before 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Residents should also note that the deadline to register to vote for both the general election and the Leigh South by-election is 11.59pm on Thursday, June 18.

For the general election, all residents will either be part of the Wigan, Makerfield, Leigh and Atherton or Worsley and Eccles constituencies, although the latter is under the jurisdiction of Salford City Council.

Residents who are within the Leigh South ward will receive a separate polling card for the by-election.

All polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on election day.

Counting for both the general election and the council by-election will take place overnight with the results announced in the early hours of Friday, July 5.