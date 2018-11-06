Wigan residents to be consulted over borough's future

Wigan residents are to get the chance to talk about what they see for the future of the borough.



The council is hosting the session at 6pm at Wigan Life Centre on Monday November 12 as part of The Big Listening Project where the public can speak about what is important to them.

The Deal transformed the way the council works with communities, when it was launched in 2013, by creating an informal contract between the council and residents. It led on to the Deal for the Future which continues this work of building strong, resilient communities up to 2020. Now the council is working with communities and partners to create a new vision together for the borough through the Deal 2030.

The Big Listening Project will capture residents’ views on what they imagine the borough will look like in the future to help shape The Deal 2030.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We want to draw up plans for the next 10 years for Wigan borough and want it to be a collaborative vision that works for everyone. We know

Leigh residents are passionate about their community and we have been listening to what you have been telling us which has led to action between us and our partners to make a difference. Come along and tell us what you think can continue this important work.”

For those unable to attend there will be ample chances to take part with a big green sofa touring the borough. Follow Wigan Council on Facebook and Twitter to see a full list of venues it will be visiting. Or have your say at www.wigan.gov.uk/biglisteningprojectsurvey