Wigan residents urged to be vigilant after garage is set alight

An investigation has been launched after arsonists broke into four garages and set one of them alight.

Firefighters were called to Morris Street in Scholes at around 6pm on Tuesday when the blaze started in a block of rented garages.

When crews arrived, they found the door of the burning garage was wide open and the contents - thought to be domestic items such as a microwave - were well alight.

They used hose reels to tackle the flames, before checking if the fire had spread to other units.

Glynn McGann, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "The neighbouring garages on either side were checked and one was forced open by persons unknown. We have to check either side of most properties to make sure fire hasn't spread.

"Once the emergency phase of the fire was over, there were found to be another three garage doors prised open by people unknown."

CCTV footage of the area was checked and moving images were found of people going in and out of the garages.

Police have been informed of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, and the video will be given to them today.

Mr McGann said there was a fire there last week also.

He said: "I would ask locals to maintain vigilance in that area and call the police about any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.