Wigan residents urged to become RL World Cup volunteers

The largest-ever team of rugby league volunteers will be out in force during Rugby League World Cup 2021, and with two years to go until the start of the tournament, members of the Wigan public can now register their interest in joining them.

In two years’ time, the Rugby League World Cup will get under way in England, signalling a breakthrough moment for the sport, as the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games will come together for the first time on the biggest stage.

In total, 2,021 volunteers will provide the backbone for all three tournaments, and not only can the public now register their interest in forming part of the record-breaking volunteer workforce, they can also etch their name in history by proposing the official name for RLWC2021’s volunteer team.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Volunteering at the Rugby League World Cup presents a fantastic opportunity to all our residents and I would encourage everyone to register their interest. I want people to act as ambassadors for the borough and make the tournament an unforgettable experience for fans travelling from across the world.

“Leigh Sports Village is no stranger to hosting international sporting fixtures and events and I’m sure everyone in the borough will be looking forward to showcasing our great borough.”

Anyone who registers their interest in joining the team can suggest a title for the volunteers, who have been known as Team 13 and The Cup Squad at previous editions of the Rugby League World Cup.

The top suggestions will be put to a public vote in the new year, with the person responsible for coming up with the winning name receiving a pair of VIP tickets to the men’s tournament opener at St James’s Park in Newcastle.

There will be a range of volunteer roles, including those in spectator services, team liaison and hospitality.

“Volunteers will be the backbone of what will become the biggest Rugby League World Cup ever,” said RLWC2021 chief executive John Dutton. “Previous global events have shown just how integral volunteers are to the smooth running of a tournament. Our volunteers will be the first faces people see when they arrive at stadiums and train stations up and down the country so it’s vital they get a warm welcome.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for people to get involved both in 2020 and 2021 and I look forward to welcoming people from all backgrounds and experiences to the team.”

To register interest in joining the RLWC2021 volunteer team and submit your entry to name the team, visit: www.rlwc2021.com/volunteers.