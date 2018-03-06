Wigan runners invited to rugby and football

Organisers of the Run Wigan Festival have joined forces with the town’s two major sports teams ahead of the second annual event.

A half marathon, 5k race and family mile will return to the town centre on Sunday, March 18.

Both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors are now offering special deals for runners who wish to celebrate after the race by attending their matches.

Latics are offering £5 off tickets for their FA Cup quarter final clash with Southampton, while there are free tickets available for Warriors’ game against Huddersfield.

Race organiser Matt Johnson, from charity Joining Jack, said: “Whether you are a football fan, a rugby fan or a sports fan in general, there are offers to go and watch some high-level sport as part of your registration fee.

“All the registration fee goes to Joining Jack so you are not only making a difference to the charity you are getting a race, a goody bag and medal, live music and entry to two fantastic sporting events.”

Kick-off for Latics’ match has been confirmed as 1.30pm on Sunday, March 18 - just hours after the half marathon runners are expected to pass the DW Stadium.

Matt said meetings had been held with organisations including Wigan Athletic, the police, traffic management and Wigan Council to ensure both events could go ahead.

The family mile has been moved from 1pm to 12.30pm so people have time to get to the match afterwards.

To get reduced tickets, runners need to enter the race online before 1pm on Tuesday, March 13.

When their race number arrives in the post, they should take it to Latics’ ticket office before Friday, March 16 and buy their discounted ticket.

The reduction means entry will be free for under 11s.

Wigan Warriors are again offering free tickets to runners after it proved to be popular last year.

This time runners can go to their match against Huddersfield Giants at 8pm on Friday, March 23.

Participants should take their medal and a flyer from the race to the West Stand ticket office at the stadium during the week of the game to pick up their tickets.

To register for any of the races, go to the Run Wigan Festival website