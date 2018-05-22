Wigan runners prepare for Race for Life

The countdown is on for women to pull on their trainers and take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life in Wigan.

Nearly 700 women have signed up for the 5km event at Haigh Woodland Park at 7pm tomorrow.

It is set to be a special occasion, as the event celebrates its 18th anniversary.

Organisers have thanked everyone who has taken part or helped at the fund-raiser over the past 18 years.

Now they are inviting people who stood on the start line 18 years ago to join new recruits and help raise money.

Online registration closes today, but entries will be taken on the night.

Kirsti Thompson, event manager for Race For Life in Wigan, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to mark our 18th birthday in Wigan and we’d like to invite mums, daughters, sisters and friends to help us celebrate this amazing milestone.

“As it’s a big birthday for us, we’re urging women to help us make it a show-stopping year. It’s a great opportunity to sign up now and plan a fantastic outfit for the big day.

“By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, local women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

“Every day, around 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West. Now is the time to commit to Race For Life and make a real difference in the fight against the disease.”

This year’s event is being started by five-year-old Victoria Calland, from Swinley, who is in remission from a rare soft tissue cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma.

She will appear on stage with her family and sound the starter horn, before taking part in the event.

The charity hopes participants in Wigan will raise a total of £47,500 to help fund research into cancer and women are being encouraged to sign up now.

Kirsti said: “Cancer is a disease that affects us all in some way. By taking part in Race For Life, people can come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived.

“By raising money, participants can also support Cancer Research UK scientists to make vital strides forward in research, helping more men, women and children survive the disease.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Other Race For Life events will be held at Pennington Flash on Sunday, June 3 and at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 15.