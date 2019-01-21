Wigan runners will hit the roads for terminally ill teen

Wiganers are being urged to pull on their running shoes and dig deep to support a teenager with terminal brain cancer.



Laura Nuttall, 19, was given the devastating news that she had glioblastoma – the most aggressive brain cancer in adults – just weeks after starting university.

Laura Nuttall with her mum Nicola at the Windermere Marathon in May

People all over the country have shown their support, with donations pouring in to a £150,000 appeal to pay for experimental treatment and help given to fulfil activities on her “wish list”, which includes a tour of Wigan’s Heinz factory.

Members of the running community are among those who have helped, as Laura completed her first marathon in May and her mother Nicola, who grew up in Standish and Appley Bridge, is a keen runner.

Now, runners in Wigan are being encouraged to put their best foot forward by taking part in fund-raising runs for Laura.

Ian Yates, from Winstanley, knows Nicola through running and was inspired to do something after reading her Facebook posts about Laura.

He said: “She started uni, she’s a bright kid, and then she had these headaches and went for tests. I think it shocked me – just having a headache and finding out you have got stage four terminal brain cancer and that’s pretty much like a death sentence.

“Nicola is from Wigan and joined us on one of our runs. She is a lovely woman and I thought if there’s something we can do as part of the running community in Wigan that helps them get to the total of £150,000, then I thought, ‘let’s just do it.’”

Ian first secured a £500 donation from GB Ultras Running Club, before deciding to organise fund-raising runs himself.

His usual Sunday morning long run with friends will be opened up to others on Sunday, February 3 and donations will be collected for the appeal.

There will be four runs, following the courses for the 5km, 10-mile and half-marathon races at Run Wigan Festival and the Wigan 10k.

Members of his group will lead the runs at a leisurely pace, with running groups and people training for the races encouraged to take part.

It is hoped as many people as possible will join the runs and support the fund-raising effort.

Dad-of-two Ian, 45, said: “It would be a great thing for the people of Wigan to show their support. Even if they can’t run, they could come to support a worthy cause.”

Nicola, who lives in Barrowford in Lancashire, welcomed Ian’s fund-raiser, saying: “I think it’s fantastic. It’s so kind of him, he has been so supportive.”

Runners should meet at Market Place, in Wigan town centre, at 8am on Sunday, February 3. A donation of £5 is suggested.

More details can be found on a Facebook page entitled Doing it for Laura – fundraising social run.

