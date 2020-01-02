Wigan's benefit claimant numbers among highest in region

Thousands of Wiganers are receiving the controversial Universal Credit benefits, with the borough’s claimant totals among the region’s highest.

A total of 16,794 people are currently receiving support through UC, the latest official figures show.

That is the third highest in Greater Manchester, with only Manchester and Oldham having more claimants than the borough.

The Government said UC is offering bespoke support to almost 377,000 people in the North West and hailed it as a success.

But the benefits system has regularly come under fire as well, with local Citizens’ Advice chief officer Lisa Kidston recently giving a damning assessment and saying Wiganers have been stripped of large amounts of benefits and having to go through appeals processes to get what they are entitled to.

The latest data on UC shows the number of people in Britain receiving the benefit is going up, with the most recent figure of 2.7m claimants nationwide a five per cent rise from the previous month’s total.

Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince said: “Universal Credit is a force for good and provides a vital safety net for people who are out of work or on low wages across the North West.

“Significant improvements have been made in the past year, such as providing extra support for families reporting childcare costs reducing deductions, and we will continue to work towards improving the service.

“This Government believes that finding work is the best route towards prosperity and under Universal Credit more people are better off by moving into work faster and staying there for longer.”

The optimistic national view was echoed in the region by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

DWP North West Group senior partnership manager Caireen Hammett said: “Unlike the old system, Universal Credit is a flexible benefit that can be tailored to an individual’s needs and circumstances.

“It is helping to transform lives right across the North West, ensuring people have more control over their working lives and finances.”

The UK employment rate has risen to a record high of 76.2 per cent, with unemployment levels at 3.8 per cent.

However, the statistics have come under scrutiny in recent times after it emerged that people could do just a few hours a week and still be classed as in work.

And when asked in November about the benefits system Ms Kidston did not hold back her criticism when discussing what Citizens’ Advice sees on a regular basis in Wigan.

She says Wiganers have received £205,000 in backdated benefits payments in just 12 months, with a shocking 86 per cent of cases handled by the charity’s volunteer in 2018-19 ending with the resident overturning the initial decision on how much money they should receive.