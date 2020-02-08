Wigan's Grand Arcade shopping centre evacuated after shop's security alarm triggered

An evacuation procedure was triggered at Wigan town centre's Grand Arcade this afternoon after a security alarm was triggered at one of its shops.

Images posted to social media showed scores of shoppers stood outside the entrance to the shopping centre this afternoon, Saturday February 8.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing alarms ringing and shutters rolling down on many shops inside the retail complex.

Centre Manager John Sanson told Wigan Today that the evacuation procedure was automatically triggered after a security alarm was broken by a group of young people at JD Sports.

Weekend shoppers began to exit the Grand Arcade but staff managed to halt the emergency procedure before the shopping centre was empty. Customers were then allowed to return inside.