Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Lee James Eves (35): Stag Lane, Wigan - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in Market Place, Wigan: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Dillon Pounder (22): Glebe Avenue, Ashton - Possession of ketamine, a Class B drug, and cocaine, a Class A drug: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sean Atherton (25): Manor Grove, Kitt Green - Drink driving on a Honda 125 motorbike on Bolton Road, Ashton, with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of cocaine: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Ronald William Kenneth Howarth (44): Drink driving in a Ford Transit on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without a driving licence: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Keith Frederick Gildart (41): Arcade Street, Wigan - Damaged windscreen wipers belonging to Chloe Fountayne: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay £100 compensation.

Jack Thomas Blythman (24): Hall Lane, Wigan - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood above the specified limit: Fined £290, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Alexander Danilov (31): Heber Street, Ince - Drink driving in an Audi A6 on Manley Street, Wigan, with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Caroline Henry (39): Warrington Road, Newtown - Drink driving on Frog Lane, Wigan, with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £189, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Christopher Terence Morris (31): Farr Close, Worsley Mesnes - Received stolen goods, namely a Mitsubishi pickup truck, drove that pickup truck on Snydale Way, Bolton, without insurance or a licence, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place: Community order for 12 months with 12-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, driving record endorsed with six penalty points, fined £50.

Josie Pollard (43): Borsdane Avenue, Hindley - Stole various items including a leather jacket, a gold necklace and earrings: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £200 compensation.

James Robert Corrie (54): High Street, Golborne - Drove at a speed above 60mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Dillon Michael Marsh (18): The Poplars, Church Street, Golborne - Took a car without consent, stole milk to the value of £100 belonging to Brian Bromley, received two stolen motorbikes: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay £500 compensation.