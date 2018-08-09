Wigan's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan And Leigh Magistrates' Court.



Gerard William Howe (55): Cedar Drive, Wigan - Made indecent photographs of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 8.

Bernard William Ryan (61): Acacia Crescent, Wigan - Drink driving on Lower Wigan Road, Wigan, with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jack Thomas White (23): Wellbrooke Close, Ashton - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Wigan Road, Ashton: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Matthew Johnston (24): Rivington Drive, Bickershaw - Drug driving at the Shell petrol station forecourt on Corner Lane, Leigh, with a cocaine derivative in the blood, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity disorder, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Paul Roberts (49): Dartington Road, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Dragos Andronie (33): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £165, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

James John Bannigan (55): Sycamore Avenue, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Fined £50.

Samantha Louise Hilton (32): Belle Green Lane, Wigan - Harassment of Daniel Sherbourne, sending 200 emails and hundreds of texts: Nine-month community order with eight-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact Daniel Sherbourne, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Robert Cordner (45): Wharfside, Heritage Way, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace, especially towards Robert Cordner.

James Wayne Ahearne (20): Lambton Street, Pemberton - Stole a bank card belonging to Alison Benn, dishonestly used a stolen bank card to buy scratch cards and to buy tobacco: Indicated pleas of guilty and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 13.

Andrew Edward Klieve (50): The Beeches, George Street, Atherton - Assaulted Paris Walton by beating her: 12-month community order with 10-week curfew, restraining order not to contact Patrick Brady or Paris Walton, or go to The Squirrel pub in Manchester Road, Ince, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samuel Ronson Love (20): Tyldesley Road, Atherton - Drug driving on Twist Lane, Leigh, with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £30, ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.