Wigan's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Warren Nathaniel Samuel Anderton (44): Langdale Close, Abram - Attended the home address of Darren Anderton which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order on two occasions: Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Darren Anderton or enter any part of a named property within Cherry Tree Grove, Leigh.

Anthony Hunt (55): Kenyon Lane, Lowton - Drink driving on Benjamin Fold, Wigan, with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, assaulted Kirsty Bate by beating her: Community order for 18 months with unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order not to enter an address at Benjamin Fold, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months, pay £100 compensation.

Robert William Owen (52): Christopher Street, Lower Ince - Drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, disqualified from driving for six months.

Mark Eatock (48): Leader Street, Scholes - Drove without insurance or a licence on Leader Street: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Margaret Hanrahan (34): First Avenue, Hindley - Failed to provide a specimen of breath to police officers when she was suspected of having driven a vehicle, drove without a licence or insurance: Community order for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 36 months.

Cameron Foley (24): Mannion House, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £50.

Brandon Fleming (18): Lime Vale, Ince - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Daniel Atkinson - Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £50 compensation to the victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mehdi Azarparast (40): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Drove without insurance: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Gary Dainty (46): Hornby Street, Swinley - Drink driving on Morris Street, Wigan, with 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Robbie Jason Draper (28): Rowan Avenue, Lowton - Drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Michael John Dawber (45): Abbeydale, Appley Bridge - Drink driving on Skull House Lane, Appley Bridge, with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement included, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.