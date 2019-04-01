Wigan school closed after staff member is airlifted to hospital

A Wigan high school has closed this morning after a member of staff was airlifted to hospital.



At 8.51am, paramedics were called to The Deanery High School to reports of a man falling ill.

A patient has been airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well two road ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

A member of staff has been airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital.

The school has posted on its social media page: "A member of staff has been taken very ill.

"So as not to cause distress to pupils they have been in their classrooms whilst the air ambulance and emergency services have been on site.

"Many staff have supported in the incident. Unfortunately we will have to close school as most staff have been affected.

"If any pupils needs to stay, supervision will be on hand.

"If any pupils need support, the clergy are on hand. We hope to be open as usual tomorrow.

"Please keep the member of staff and his family in your thoughts and prayers. If you do not want your child to be dismissed from school then please contact school immediately."