Wigan school reunion to mark 20th anniversary

Alumni of a former Wigan high school will come together for a night of nostalgia at a big reunion bash.

Ex-students of the former Mornington High School (now Hindley High) are coming together for a long-overdue catch-up on Friday at the Legends Bar in Hindley Green.

Organiser Jemma King, who left the school in 1999, said: “It’s been 20 years since we all left, so me and another girl were speaking about a reunion but nothing ever happened. So we put together a group on Facebook and came together again to make it happen.”

The reunion will be a chance for former classmates to see each other again, perhaps for the first time in two decades, and enjoy a catch-up over a few drinks.

Entertainment will also be provided on the night.

Jemma added: “It’s just going to be nice to catch up with everyone and see what they’re up to. I don’t remember a lot of people, so it will be great catching up!”

She was also keen to invite former teachers from the school to the night too.

Tickets for the event are £5. Anyone attending can pay on the door or contact Jemma King, Emma Carter, Jodie Clayton or Toni Bamber on social media.

Mornington High School was established in the early 1960s and became a comprehensive in 1976. It was renamed Hindley High School in 2006.